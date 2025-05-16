UP Man Gets 10 Years Jail For Murdering Wife Over Dowry

A fast track court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for murdering his wife over dowry, a government lawyer said on Friday.

Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court), Muzaffarnagar, Neha Garg also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on Ankur Jain after holding him guilty under sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty ) and 304B (Dowry death) of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act.

The victim's mother-in-law was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Government lawyer Arun Jawla said Sarika was strangled to death over dowry demands on February 14, 2018.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)