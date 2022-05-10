UP Woman, Distributing Wedding Cards, Alleges Kidnap, Gangrape: Report

UP: The woman alleged 3 youths kidnapped her when she was distributing wedding cards. (Representational)

An 18-year-old woman has alleged that she was kidnapped while she was going to distribute invitation cards for her wedding and raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district.

The woman also alleged that the accused took her to a political party leader and later forced her to stay with someone else in a village in neighbouring Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, news agency PTI quoted police as saying on Monday.

In the complaint given to the police, the woman alleged that on April 18, three youths of the village kidnapped her when she was going to distribute cards of her wedding to be held on April 21.

She has also alleged that they kept her at different places for a few days and then handed her over to a leader who kept her in Jhansi for another some days. The woman was the sent to a village in Datia in Madhya Pradesh to stay with someone else against her will, according to police.

She somehow managed to call her father from Datia after which she was rescued Pathari village with the help of police.

Tehrauli Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Singh said that on the complaint given by the woman against some people for kidnapping, raping and selling her, a case under relevant sections has been lodged and her statement has been recorded before the magistrate.

The matter is being seriously investigated and legal action will be taken against the offenders, the CO added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)