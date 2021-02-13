UP Teacher Suspended For Sending Lewd Text To Women Colleagues: Official

An enquiry has also been ordered against the teacher, the official said (Representational)

A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia was suspended for allegedly sending indecent messages to his women colleagues, an official said on Saturday.

Assistant Teacher Babban Yadav of Karhara primary school in Ballia has been suspended for passing lewd comments and sending indecent messages to women teachers from his mobile phone, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shiv Narayan Singh said.

An enquiry has also been ordered in this connection, the official added.

