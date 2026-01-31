Advertisement
Government Teacher Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Class 1 Girl In Madhya Pradesh

The minor girl, studying in class first, reached her school on Thursday morning, where the school teacher allegedly misbehaved with the minor.

Read Time: 2 mins
A teacher posted in a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district was arrested for an alleged sexual assault of a minor girl, a police official said.

According to information, the minor girl, studying in class first, reached her school on Thursday morning, where the school teacher allegedly misbehaved with the minor. Later on, after coming back home, the girl informed her family about the incident, resulting in the family members, along with some villagers, gathering at the Palera police station and demanding immediate action into the matter.

Acting on it, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) into the matter and arrested the accused teacher.

Speaking to ANI, Tikamgarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh said, "An incident of alleged sexual assault with a minor girl by a teacher in a government school came to light under Palera police station in the district. Following this, a case was registered under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) against the accused teacher.

He was immediately arrested and sent to jail."

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Sexual Assault Minor, Government Teacher Arrested, Madhya Pradesh
NDTV News
