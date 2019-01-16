UP Minors Who Eloped Found Living As Couple In Haryana

The girl's family had filed a police complaint against the boy. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh police have found a couple who had run away from their village in Shamli district in December last year, an official said on Wednesday. They were found living together as a married couple in a village in Haryana.

The teenagers had run away from their homes after family members disapproved of their relationship, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said.

The girl's family had filed a police complaint against the boy for kidnapping and forcing her to marry him. The boy sent to a juvenile home, while the girl was handed over to her family.