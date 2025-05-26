UP Man Tricks Cops, Uses Fake Release Order To Get His Truck Back

A case has been registered against a man who got his truck released from a police station by showing an alleged fake release order along with the fake signature of a mine inspector, the police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Siddhnath Pal, a native of Jaravan Pahara village in Mirzapur district, sent the release order allegedly issued by the mining department to the District Magistrate's office (mining section) for confirmation.

Based on the complaint by the head clerk, a case was registered against Pal under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (impersonation), 336(3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 340(2) (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the BNS on Sunday, Aurai Police Station SHO Ram Sarikh Gautam said.

Pal, who was driving a truck without a transport form, was caught by a mine inspector and the vehicle was confiscated and handed over to the Aurai police on May 22.

The SHO further said that Pal presented a fake release order for the truck on May 22, which had the mine inspector's signature and the seal of the mining section of the District Magistrate's office.

After the order was shown, the truck, along with the goods loaded on it, was handed over to Pal who took off that very night with the vehicle.

However, the next day the mines inspector said that no release application had been submitted by the vehicle owner before the District Magistrate's office (mining section) and that the release order was completely fake and forged.

