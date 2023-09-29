UP Man Harasses College Student On Train, Arrested

The accused was identified as Saurabh Kumar, a native of UP's Agra. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a student on the Garib Rath Express Train, enroute to Bihar's Saharsa, police said on Friday.

The train was on its way from Punjab's Amritsar to Bihar's Saharsa.

The accused was identified as Saurabh Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

According to police, the student was travelling with her friend on the train. The accused, who works as a sweeper on the Garib Rath Express asked her for her phone number and also touched the girl inappropriately, police added.

After the student raised a hue and cry passengers caught the accused and informed the control room about the incident.

Muzaffarpur Railway Station was informed and the accused was arrested at the Muzaffarpur junction and taken to the police station for further investigation.

A probe is underway, added the police. Further details are awaited.

