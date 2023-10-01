UP Man Beaten To Death For Stopping Neighbours Harassing Daughter: Police

The body has been sent for postmortem, said police. (Representational)

A man succumbed to his injuries here on Sunday, a day after he was allegedly attacked by his neighbours whom he opposed for harassing his daughter, police said.

The incident took place in Rathgavan village under the Jawan police station area on Saturday when Salim's daughter was sweeping the roof of their house, they added.

The girl found that some men on the terrace of their neighbouring house were taking her pictures and passing objectionable comments at her. Learning about the episode, Salim sent his son to the neighbouring house to look into the matter, the police said.

Instead of apologising, the accused armed with lathis and sticks barged into Salim's house and started beating up the family members. They thrashed Salim severely, following which he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, they added.

The victim's family members filed a police complaint accusing their neighbour Shahnawaz and two others, following which a case was registered, the police said. Circle officer Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal said that Shahnawaz has been arrested while a search is on for the remaining two.

The body has been sent for postmortem, the CO said.

