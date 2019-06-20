UP Man, 19, Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teen Neighbour For 6 Months

The accused had allegedly been raping his 16-year-old neighbour for the past six months and had threatened her with consequences if she spoke to anyone about it.

Cities | | Updated: June 20, 2019 21:17 IST
The incident came to the notice of the girl's parents when she was stated to be pregnant. (FILE PHOTO)


Bulandshahr: 

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said.

The accused, a resident of a village in Bulandshahr, had allegedly been raping his 16-year-old neighbour for the past six months and had threatened her with consequences if she spoke to anyone about it, Siyana Circle Officer (CO) Dhan Prakash Tyagi said.

He said the incident came to the notice of the girl's parents on Monday when she was stated to be pregnant. A complaint was registered in the matter on Tuesday by her parents under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused was sent to jail after the girl's statement was recorded in the presence of a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC, the CO added.

