UP Cop Allegedly Molests Class 6 Student, Arrested

A case has been registered against the suspect (Representational)

An Uttar Pradesh police jawan has been arrested for allegedly molesting a girl in Mau district, police said on Monday.

According to police, a student of Class VI has alleged that the jawan, who stays in the neighbourhood, had gone to buy some things from a shop when she was molested.

Acting on a complaint from the girl's family, a case has been registered against the suspect, the officer said.

The 2018-batch police jawan is posted in Varanasi and had come to his house during leave. He has been taken into custody and interrogation is on, police said.