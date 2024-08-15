Unable To Repay Loans, 3 Of Family Die By Suicide In Karnataka: Cops

Further investigation is ongoing. (Representational)

In a tragic incident, three members of the same family killed themselves in the Hassan district of Karnataka, said police officials.

The incident took place at the Kerebidi area in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district.

Those who have been identified as Srinivas (43), Shweta (36) and Nagashree (13). Three of them, a husband-wife and daughter, committed suicide by jumping into the Hemavati canal.

The couple's body has been found in the Hemavati canal, while the search operation is continuing to find the girl's body.

Reportedly, they were unable to pay the debt, and as a result, the tragic incident occurred.

Srinivas was a car driver and his wife, Shweta, was a teacher at a private school. Srinivas had taken loans from various places but was unable to repay them.

Family members have been searching for them since last Tuesday. When they did not get any clue, they complained to the Channarayapatna Nagar Police Station.

The bodies of Srinivas and Shweta were found in a canal near Bagur Hobali, Mudlapur, yesterday evening, and the fire brigade personnel and the police, who removed the bodies, are continuing to search for the dead body of the girl Nagashree.

SP Hassan Mohammad Sujeeta visited the place and inspected it.

A case has been registered at Nuggehalli Police Station and further investigation is ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)