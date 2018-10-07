Two Police Officials Shot Dead In Sikar, Rajasthan: Police

SUV occupants opened fire at the police vehicle, killing the inspector and constable, the Sikar SP said.

A police inspector and a constable, who were chasing an SUV that had sped past a barricade, were allegedly shot dead near Beswa village under Fatehpur police station in this district, officials said today.

Sikar superintendent of police Pradeep Mohan Sharma said Fatehpur police station in-charge Mukesh Kanungo and constable Ram Prakash were shot dead when they began chasing the accused.

The two policemen were on 'routine duty' at the check post on Saturday night, when one Ajay Chaudhary and four of his associates approached the barricade in a sports utility vehicle, Mr Sharma said.

The policemen signalled the SUV to stop. The vehicle sowed down momentarily and then sped past the check post, prompting the policemen to give them a chase, he added.

At this, the SUV occupants opened fire at the police vehicle, killing the inspector and the constable, the Sikar SP said.

Sikar additional SP Tejpal Singh said search operations have been launched in Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Churu districts to arrest the suspects.

He said, "Ajay Chaudhary and his aides have past criminal records."

The bodies of the two dead policemen were handed over to their family members after post mortem, he said. The policemen are to be cremated with state honours, he added.