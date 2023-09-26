3 In Custody After Teen Gang-Raped In Rajasthan, Body Thrown Into Well

The Class 10 student from Churu had gone missing last Saturday.

Two men have been arrested for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found in a well in Rajasthan's Sikar yesterday. The accused were identified as Sameer and Gulam. A minor was also detained in the case and all three are being interrogated, said police.

The Class 10 student from Churu had gone missing on Sunday. Cops launched a probe based on a missing complaint by her family and found her body in a well on Monday afternoon, said Sikar Superintendent of Police Ali Paris Deshmukh.

Former Fatehpur MLA Nand Kishore Maharia and other BJP leaders staged a sit-in demonstration demanding justice for the family.

The girl's family had accused three men of kidnapping, gang rape, blackmailing and murder. District officials assured them of a fair probe and that the accused were being taken into custody for interrogation. Thereafter, a rape and murder case was registered and the three men arrested.

The protesters also demanded financial assistance to the family.

The BJP has targeted the Ashok Gehlot government over the incident. "These gruesome scenes of taking out dead bodies of our daughters from wells after they are raped have now become common in Congress's Jungle Raj," state BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj said.