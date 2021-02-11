Two Murder Accused Hacked To Death In Tamil Nadu: Police

Police have formed special teams to arrest the assailants. (Representational image)

Two murder accused were hacked to death by a group of people on a road in broad day light in Erode on Wednesday while returning home after appearing in a court, police said.

The two men, aged 30 and 38, were walking on a narrow street in Veerppanchatram locality around 2 pm when the gang of around 7-8 people waylaid and attacked them with sharp edged weapons, killing them on the spot, before fleeing the scene, they said.

The two, prime accused in the murder of a person in 2018, were returning home after attending trial proceedings in the sessions court when the gang attacked them fatally.



Police said they suspect it could be an act of revenge for the earlier crime, adding special teams have been formed to arrest the assailants.