On CCTV, Telangana Man Killed By 6 Men With Knives Outside Child's School

A 50-year-old businessman in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district was brutally hacked to death by six unknown men this morning, right in front of a school where he had gone to drop off his child.

Ghanta Venkataratnam, a real estate businessman, was attacked in front of Foster Billabong School. The man was returning home on his scooter after dropping off his child when two men on a bike and four in an autorickshaw stopped right outside the school and attacked him.

The men struck with extreme ferocity, repeatedly stabbing the victim in the stomach, back, and neck, a video taken from a CCTV camera nearby, shows. The brutal assault left Venkataratnam dead on the spot. A knife has also been recovered from the spot.

The CCTV footage shows onlookers and vehicles passing by, but nobody stopped to help the man.