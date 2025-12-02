Telangana Nursing Student Attacked With Chemical Substance, Suffers Injuries

A nursing student in Telangana's Warangal district was attacked with a chemical substance by three unidentified individuals. According to the police, the incident occurred in the district's Kazipet Mandal area on Monday evening. The victim, a native of Jangaon district, suffered a burn injury in her left leg. She was being treated at the MGM Hospital, and doctors were hopeful that she would recover.

The incident occurred when the woman was reportedly travelling on a two-wheeler to her grandmother's home after visiting her college in Hanamkonda. According to preliminary reports, three people wearing masks, who were also riding a two-wheeler, waylaid the woman and threw the corrosive liquid at her before speeding away.

The chemical caused superficial burns to the victim's left leg and waist. Hospital authorities confirmed that her condition is stable, and she is receiving treatment.

The police have registered a case against the unknown attackers and initiated an extensive investigation. Police sources told NDTV that multiple teams have been formed to track down the suspects, who were also wearing helmets to conceal their identity.

The motive behind the attack is not yet known. The police are looking into potential personal enmity or stalking angles.

The attack has triggered immediate and renewed concerns over the safety of female students in the Warangal-Hanamkonda urban area.

The incident brings back painful public memory of the infamous 2008 acid attack case, where two engineering students were targeted by stalkers after rejecting advances. One of the students died three weeks later, and that led to massive public outcry.

​The accused in that 2008 case were subsequently killed in a police "encounter" led by the then-Warangal Superintendent of Police, VC Sajjanar. That event remains a defining moment in the region's response to violent crimes against women.

The Kazipet police are under intense pressure to act swiftly and decisively, assuring the public that all available resources, including CCTV footage, are being utilised to apprehend the three culprits in the current case and restore confidence in student safety.