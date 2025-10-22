Man Shot At Over Real Estate Dispute In Telangana, Critical

A man has been shot by another over a real estate dispute in an under-construction building in Telangana's Medchal district.

Officials said two men, identified as Sonu Singh and Ibrahim, had a confrontation, which turned physical, in Yamnampet. Ibrahim then pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Singh was hit by a bullet and managed to stumble out of the under-construction building before collapsing near a local hotel. He was spotted by passersby, who rushed him to Srikara Hospital in Uppal.

Doctors said the bullet was lodged near the ribs and Singh was transferred to the Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad, where his condition remains critical.

Police have registered a case and launched a hunt for Ibrahim, who fled immediately after shooting Singh.