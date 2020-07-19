Two Killed, 3 Injured After Truck Hits Ambulance In UP: Police

All the five people in the ambulance were seriously injured in the incident: Police (Representational)

Two persons were killed and three others injured when an ambulance carrying them was hit by a truck in the Chauri area on Saturday, the police said.

The accident took place near Manikpur village on the Bhadohi-Varanasi road early in the morning when a patient, Rehana (22), was being taken to a hospital, police said.

All the five people in the ambulance were seriously injured in the incident, police said.

They were rushed to the district hospital where Rehana and her brother-in-law, Arif (30), died, the police added.

One of the injured was later referred to the Varanasi Trauma Centre, they said, adding two others are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Hunt is on to arrest the truck driver, who fled the scene of the incident leaving the vehicle behind, police said.