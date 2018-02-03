Teacher Arrested For Touching Student Inappropriately The teacher asked the girl, 14, to lock the rooms in the school building after classes were over and while she was doing so he misbehaved with her by touching her inappropriately.

The accused teacher was booked under relevant sections of the Nirbhaya Act and arrested Jajpur (Odisha): A school teacher was arrested for allegedly misbehaving and touching inappropriately a class 9 girl at the premises of a school in Jajpur district, police said Saturday.



Sanjaya Kumar Tripathy of Barapada government upgraded school, was arrested Friday for allegedly touching the private parts of the 14-year-old student in the school on January 27, the police said.



The incident came to the fore after the girl's family filed an FIR with the local police on Thursday.



Tripathy asked the girl, to lock the rooms in the school building after classes were over. When she was doing so he misbehaved with her by touching her inappropriately, said Rakesh Kumar Tripathy, Inspector In-Charge of Balichandrapur police station.



The girl narrated the incident to her mother after reaching home following which her mother approached the head master of the school on Monday. The head master sought two days to resolve the issue in vain, police said.



The girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday.



On the basis of the complaint, the accused teacher was booked under relevant sections of the Nirbhaya Act and taken into custody, the IIC said.



Further probe is on.



