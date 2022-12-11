Specially Abled Dalit Woman Gang-Raped, 2 Arrested: Rajasthan Cops

A case was registered at a police station the same day, a senior cop said. (Representational)

Two people were arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a deaf and mute woman in Rajasthan's Barmer district last month, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Vishnoi (21) and Bhajan Lal Bishnoi (27), Barmer Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava said.

On November 24, a 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four to five unidentified men while she had gone to graze goats in the district, police had said earlier.

A case was registered at a police station the same day, he said.

In a statement, the SP said that it was a big challenge for the police to name the unknown accused as the woman could not speak or hear and there were no eyewitnesses to the incident.

