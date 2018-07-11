7 Killed, 2 Missing After Landslides Hit Manipur's Tamenglong

Unofficial reports said that the victims of the landslides in Manipur were mostly children

At least seven persons were killed and two missing following landslides in different places in Manipur's Tamenglong town early today morning, officials said.

The landslides, triggered by heavy rain, injured seven persons who have been admitted to the Tamenglong district hospital.

The bodies of seven of the nine persons missing following the landslides have been recovered, District Deputy Commissioner Rabinder Singh told news agency PTI.

Security personnel and locals are carrying out rescue operations at fast pace, Mr Singh said.