Cyclone Remal: Manipur Schools To Remain Shut For 3 Days Due To Heavy Rains

Incessant rain caused the Sekmai river to overflow in the Imphal West district (File)

All schools in Manipur will remain closed for three days from May 29 due to the bad weather conditions and widespread destruction caused to many households and installations due to incessant rain in the aftermath of cyclone Remal, an official notification said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that measures have been taken to regulate the rising water level of rivers caused by the heavy rainfall.

"In view of the widespread destruction and inconveniences caused to many households and installations across the state due to incessant rain and floods that followed and in anticipation of the same in the following days...all schools of the state...will stay closed on May 29, May 30 and May 31," an order issued by the Directorate of Education (S) said.

During this period, all activities at schools, including the admission process should not be taken up, it said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of rivers in the state swelling up due to incessant rainfall, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that one gate of the Ethai Barrage was opened to regulate the rising water level of rivers caused by incessant heavy rainfall.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and any further openings will be done in consultation with the Water Resources Department (WRD) and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC)," Mr Singh posted on X.

Ithai barrage serves a pivotal role in regulating the region's water dynamics and serves as the primary outlet for draining water out of the Manipur Valley.

Rivers in the state are intricately linked and fall into Loktak Lake from where it is drained out by the Manipur river where the Ithai Barrage is located.

"Our official teams are working tirelessly around the clock to manage this situation effectively and ensure the safety of the people," Singh added.

Incessant rain caused the Sekmai river to overflow in the Imphal West district and inundated several houses. A few pucca structures were also washed away by the overflowing water, officials said.

Downpours also flooded several areas of Churachandpur district headquarters and Ukhrul, Bishnupur and Kakching districts as well.

Several vehicles along Imphal- Ukhrul road were left stranded after mudslides were reported at two places. The Ukhrul district headquarters ground was also submerged.

In Tamenglong district, heavy rain and gusty wind uprooted several trees and damaged power lines.

Several relief camps in the Imphal Valley where displaced people from the ethnic violence were staying were also inundated due to heavy downpours.

Displaced people staying at Ideal Girls College at Akampat in Imphal East district and Sunusiphai Upper Primary School in Bishnupur district faced inconveniences after all the rooms occupied by them were flooded.

Offices of the Deputy Commissioners of Imphal East, Bishnupur and Kangpokpi further issued separate public advisories asking people to remain alert, to take precautions and to postpone agricultural activities till the weather condition improves.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)