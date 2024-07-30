Woman, 2-Year-Old Son Killed In Manipur Landslide Triggered By Heavy Rain

Many districts of Manipur have recorded heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

A woman and her infant son were killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Manipur's Tamenglong district, police sources said. The woman's husband, a cop, was also critically injured in the landslide.

The incident took place at Dimthanlong village, about 145 kilometers from Imphal. The police constable Ringsinlung Kahmei was injured after his house was swept away in the landslide, sources said.

Local sources said the neighbours rushed to Mr Kahmei's rescue when they heard a loud sound of his house collapsing. Locals then pulled out Mr Kahmei , his wife Duanzaengliu (28) and their two-year-old son from the debris, sources said.

While Duanzaengliu and her son died on the way to the hospital, Mr Kahmei was referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district for further treatment. His condition remains critical, an official told news agency PTI.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the police constable's speedy recovery.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a mother and her child due to the landslide that occurred last night in Dimthanlong village, Tamenglong Ward No. 3. My heart goes out to the bereaved family," the chief minister posted on Facebook.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Ringsinlung Kahmei, who has been critically injured in this incident. We are taking immediate steps to ensure he receives the necessary medical attention and advanced care," he added.

The remains of the mother and son were taken to Tabanglong village for last rites on Tuesday.

Several parts of Manipur have recorded heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, the Met Department said.