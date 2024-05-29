Video: Manipur District Cut Off As Flood Water Damages Key Bridge, Many Areas Flooded

A key bridge connecting Kangpokpi and Saikul via Keithelmanbi was damaged

Manipur's Kangpokpi district was completely disconnected from the rest of the country as cyclone Remal led a trail of destruction, disrupting power supply, water, communication, and other services. A key bridge that connected the district headquarters with other areas was damaged by strong currents.

Flash floods hit the district headquarters on Tuesday as the cyclone swept through the town, flooding many areas of the town, mainly in the low-lying portions.

One block of the district hospital comprising a laboratory, examination room, restroom, kitchen, and the emergency room was flooded. The hospital authorities had to stop services for a day.

The heavy rain led to rising water level in Gundung river and other rivulets, causing heavy destruction to a key bridge connecting Kangpokpi district headquarters and Saikul sub-divisional headquarters via Keithelmanbi.

The bridge served as the second lifeline for residents in Saikul area. Minor landslides also happened at various locations along National Highway 2. The district police managed to prevent traffic jam along the highway, and helped the stranded commuters, officials said.

Many areas in state capital Imphal valley and hill districts including Churachandpur also saw flooding. Residents were seen helping each other to evacuate from flooded homes. Many homes in the valley were yet to be fully repaired after taking damage during a severe hailstorm just weeks ago when yesterday's heavy rain led to more hardships, officials said.

In Senapati district, many rivers are overflowing, and floodwaters have entered residential areas. Nambul river and Imphal river on the valley are also nearly overflowing.

"One gate of the Ethai barrage has been opened for 30 cm. We are closely monitoring the situation, and any further openings will be done in consultation with the Water Resources Department (WRD) and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC)," Chief Minister N Biren Singh said in a post on X yesterday.

One gate of the Ethai Barrage has been opened for 30 cm. We are closely monitoring the situation, and any further openings will be done in consultation with the Water Resources Department (WRD) and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).



Our official teams are... pic.twitter.com/jhMYhIgtPe — N.Biren Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@NBirenSingh) May 28, 2024

"Our official teams are working tirelessly around the clock to manage this situation effectively and ensure the safety of the people," he said.