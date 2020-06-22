Rescued From Wife's Funeral Pyre, Maharashtra Man Jumps Into Well, Dies: Cops

The man was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, police said (Representational)

A man distressed at the death of his pregnant teen wife allegedly died of suicide on Monday by jumping into a well moments after he was pulled out of her burning pyre by those attending the funeral, police in Maharashtra's Chandrapur said.

The incident happened in a village which is 60 kilometres away from the district headquarters, a police station official said.

"Kishor Khatik married 19-year-old Ruchita on March 19. She had gone out to relieve herself on Sunday evening and her body was later found floating in a well. While she was being cremated on Monday, Kishor Khatik jumped into the pyre but was rescued by those present," Inspector Sandeep Dhobe said.

"He sustained burn injuries. However, moments later, he jumped into a well located near the crematorium. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he added.