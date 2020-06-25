Why Maharashtra Minister Wants Liquor Ban Revoked In A District

The previous BJP government in Maharashtra banned sale and consumption of liquor in Chandrapur in 2015

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has said he is in favour of lifting the liquor ban in Chandrapur district once the COVID-19 crisis ends.

The previous BJP-led state government banned sale and consumption of liquor in Chandrapur in April 2015.

Liquor is also banned in the state's Wardha and Gadchrioli districts.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Mr Wadettiwar, who is also the guardian minister of Chandrapur, claimed the number of kidney infections and cancer cases has increased in the district due to the consumption of "duplicate liquor" (fake brews of some brands) being smuggled here.

It has also been found that school students are getting addicted to the MD (mephedrone) drug, he said.

Liquor worth around Rs 120 crore has been seized by police in Chandrapur since the liquor ban, the minister further said.

He claimed five times more liquor is being sold in the dry district since the ban came into force.

"Due to the consumption of duplicate liquor, there is an increase in the number of kidney and cancer patients in the district. I am very positive about lifting the ban in the district. Let social activists and others burn my effigy after the ban is lifted," the minister said.

Mr Wadettiwar also said he will propose stalling of increments of the security personnel under whose police stations liquor consignments worth over Rs 10 lakh are seized.

He claimed liquor ban has failed to bring the desired results in Gadchiroli as brewing of alcohol from "Mahua" flowers has grown manifold in the tribal district.

While 'Mahua' liquor brewing is allowed in Gadchiroli, there is ban on sale of foreign-made liquor, he said.



