Leopard In Maharashtra, Suspected To Have Killed 2 People, Tranquilised

The leopard will be checked and released into the wild after mandatory procedures are completed. (FILE)

A leopard suspected of having killed two persons and frequently entering villages in Sindewahi tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district was tranquilised by a forest department team yesterday night, an official said.

A statement from the forest department said the areas adjoining Sindewahi forest range, part of Brahmapuri forest division, were under distress due to the leopard.

A senior forest officer said four persons have been killed in the last 16 days in leopard and tiger attacks in Sindewahi, and two of the casualties are suspected to be caused by the leopard tranquilised on Saturday night.

A statement from the deputy conservation of forests, Brahmapuri division informed that personnel from the Rapid Rescue Team of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, the Special Tiger Protection Force of Chimur and Mul Range, a veterinarian and police personnel took part in the operation.

"The leopard will be checked by experts and released into the wild after mandatory procedures are completed," he said.