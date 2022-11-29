Woman Attacked By Tiger In Maharashtra's Chandrapur Dies

A 45-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Nagbhid tehsil. (Representational)

A 45-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Nagbhid tehsil in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday, a forest official said.

Sangeeta Khandare was engaged in paddy harvesting in a farm in the evening in Sawargaon area, some 110 kilometres from the district headquarters, under Talodhi forest range when the incident took place, he said.

"The farm owner's son managed to rescue her from the tiger but she succumbed to injuries at the local primary health centre," he said.

A team is at the spot for further probe, said Prakash Lonkar, Chief Conservator of Forests, Chandrapur Circle.

