Woman Killed, Dragged 100 Metres By Tiger In Karnataka

A 32-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack near Omkar range in Chamarajanagara district under Bandipur Tiger Reserve limits, officials said on Friday.

The woman was identified as Puttamma, a resident of Gundlupet taluk of this district, they said.

According to forest officials, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the woman was herding her cattle. The tiger attacked the woman and dragged her for 100 meters from the spot.

As soon as the villagers came to know about the incident, they informed the forest department officials who reached the place. They recovered the body. After post-mortem, her body will be handed over to her family.

Bandipur Conservator of Forest Prabhakaran said the woman died of tiger attack and that a combing operation has been launched to identify the tiger involved in the attack.

"We have also installed camera traps to identify and monitor the movement of tigers in the area," he said.

