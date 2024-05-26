Tiger Mauls Woman To Death, Drags Body 200 Metres Inside Forest In Mysuru

The woman was grazing her flock of goats when she was attacked by the tiger

A woman, tending her flock of goats, was brutally attacked, dragged over 200 metres inside the forest, and killed by a tiger in Mysuru last evening, officials said.

Her mutilated and dismembered body was found this morning in Bandipura's N Begur range. One of her legs was missing and officials believe the tiger mauled her and devoured her leg.

Chikki, 48, a resident of Mysuru's N Begur village, was grazing her flock in the Moorband Hill when she was attacked. Her companion rushed to the nearby village for help.

The villagers alerted the N Begur forest department and officials launched a search op for her. They finally found her this morning.

According to the forest officials, Chikki took her flock to the forest range.

The attack is believed to have happened on the fringe and her body was dragged almost 200 metres inside the forest, sources said.