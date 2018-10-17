Ranchi Traders Allegedly Receive Maoist Letters Asking For Rs.10 Lakh

The police have interrogated some suspects in the case. (Representational)

Some traders in Jharkhand capital have received letters allegedly from Maoist extremists asking them to pay Rs.10 lakh each for the expansion of the ultra-left organisation in the state.

"We have received complaints from some stone-crusher owners that Maoist guerrillas belonging to banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) have sought Rs. 10 lakh. We have constituted an inquiry to look into the matter," a senior police official said.

Ranchi Superintendent of Police-City Aman Kumar has been asked to probe the letters received by the traders. The police have also interrogated some suspects in the case.

Besides stone-crushers, people involved in land dealing have also been served the same letter.

"We need your help for expansion the organisation. Help us by giving Rs.10 lakh. Our organisation will help you if we get the said money, otherwise action will be taken against you," the PLFI letter to traders reads.