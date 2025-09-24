3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand

At least three members of a banned Maoist splinter group were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The encounter between security forces, comprising the Jharkhand Jaguar and Gumla Police, and Maoists of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), took place in a forest area near Kechki village within Bishnupur police station limits around 8 am.

"Three JJMP Maoists were killed in the gunfight. Three weapons were also recovered from the site," IG (Operations) and Jharkhand Police spokesperson Michael Raj S told PTI.

Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman said the Maoists have been identified as Lalu Lohra and Sujit Oraon, residents of Lohardaga district, and Chotu Oraon, who hailed from Latehar.

The Gumla SP received a tip-off about the presence of JJMP's active members in the forest area of Kechki.

"Based on intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Jharkhand Jaguar and Gumla police was planned. On Wednesday morning, the operation was executed in the Kechki area. Upon seeing the police, the JJMP Maoists opened fire on them. The police retaliated, resulting in the deaths of three Maoists," according to a police statement.

During the search operation, an AK-56 rifle, one INSAS rifle, one SLR, and several cartridges were recovered.

"The JJMP organisation is almost finished. Nine JJMP members have been killed, three arrested, and nine have surrendered. The remaining two to three members will be arrested soon," the release said.

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta, during his visit to Gumla, said, "A total of 32 Maoists have been killed this year. We have set a target to eliminate Maoists from the state by the end of this year. No Maoist will remain to see 2026. I would suggest them to surrender before the security forces or face the consequences."

