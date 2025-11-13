10,769 Maoists Arrested, 235 Killed, 324 Surrendered In Jharkhand In 25 Years

As many as 10,769 Maoists have been arrested, 235 killed, and 324 have surrendered before security forces across Jharkhand since 2001 till September this year, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Police also seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during this period.

"As many as 1,471 firearms, including 710 weapons looted from the police, were recovered in the past 25 years," he said.

"Jharkhand has been a Maoist-hit state. In 2016, 22 districts of Jharkhand out of 24 were affected by Maoists. Jharkhand police, in association with central forces and intelligence agencies, have constantly fought against Maoists for the past 25 years, which resulted in the arrest of 10,769 Maoists and their supporters since 2001. Besides, 324 Maoists have surrendered and 235 were killed by security forces during the period," IGP (Operations) and Jharkhand Police spokesperson Michael Raj S told reporters.

Currently, only four districts are affected by Maoists. "One district Chaibasa, is mainly affected, while three other districts are hit by Maoist splinter groups," he added.

The IGP said a total of 555 security forces, including 408 from state police and 147 from central forces, were killed while fighting with Maoists in the state during this period.

As many as 266 Maoists have been arrested, 32 killed, and 30 have surrendered before security forces across Jharkhand this year till September.

Two regional committee members, one zonal commander, two sub-zonal commanders and nine area commanders belonging to CPI (Maoist) and its splinter groups were among those arrested.

As many as 157 firearms, including 58 weapons looted from police, 11,950 cartridges, 18,884 detonators, 394.5 kg of explosives and 228 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized and 37 Maoist bunkers were destroyed in the last nine months, according to police data.

The police department also claimed to have been carrying out a major crackdown against cybercriminals since 2016.

A total of 10,480 cases have been registered against cybercriminals, and 7,172 individuals have been arrested for such crimes since 2016 till September this year, the police spokesperson added.

Furthermore, operations have resulted in the seizure of 10,997 mobile phones, 16,432 SIM cards, 3,977 ATM cards, 1,807 passbooks, 563 cheque books, 194 laptops, and Rs 2.80 crore in cash, he added.

Jharkhand currently has 584 police stations and 91 police outposts. As far as manpower is concerned, it increased from 29,295 in 2001 to 79,035 in 2025, he added.

