Rajasthan Man Shares Mother's Nude Pics On WhatsApp Over Property Rights: Cops

The man has been charged under the Indian Penal Code and IT act, cops said (Representational)

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sharing nude pictures of his elderly mother with their relatives on WhatsApp as he wanted to blackmail her into handing over the ownership papers of their ancestral house, police said on Monday.

The accused identified as Deepak Tiwari (50) was on Sunday produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) and has been sent to judicial custody.

The dispute over the house arose after the accused's father passed away around 20 days ago, police said.

In her police complaint, the 75-year-old woman said on May 13, she was performing a "hawan" ceremony for her husband at her home when her son came there and sprayed some substance over her.

She started feeling itchy and rushed to the bathroom to take a bath. Her son clicked the photos secretly and forwarded them to their relatives on the messaging platform, police said.

The woman approached the police the next day on Thursday and lodged a complaint after she was informed about the incident by her relatives who had received the photos. Deepak Tiwari was arrested on Saturday.

The man wanted to mount pressure on his mother to transfer the ownership of the house to him by blackmailing and defaming her, police said citing the woman's complaint.

Deepak Tiwari has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging a woman's modesty and under the IT act, police said, adding that the pictures were not found in the accused's phone as he had deleted them.