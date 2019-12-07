Rajasthan Man Gets Life Sentence For Raping 4-Year-Old Girl In 2016

The accused had raped the girl in 2016 when she was playing in her house (Representational)

A local court on Friday awarded life sentence to a man for raping a four-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Sikar district.

Hansraj Balai, 25, was awarded life imprisonment till death by the POCSO court, public prosecutor Yashpal Singh said.

A penalty of Rs 1.10 lakh was also imposed on him, he said.

The magistrate, Seema Agrawal, while delivering the judgment said a strict punishment was needed in the case.

Balai had raped the girl in December 2016 when she was playing in her house.

The girl's parents were not at home when the incident had taken place.