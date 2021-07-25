Rajasthan Government Teacher Sends Lewd Texts To Student, Beaten Up: Police

The police have arrested the accused (Representational)

A government school teacher was thrashed by villagers for allegedly sending obscene messages and videos to a Class 10 student in Rajasthan's Sikar district, the police said on Saturday.

The accused teacher Suresh Kumar, posted at a secondary school in Fatehpur, had allegedly sent messages and videos to the girl, who informed her family about this, they said.

The girl's family members and other villagers on Saturday reached the school and allegedly thrashed the teacher, the police said.

"The girl studies in the same school in Class 10 and the teacher had her mobile number for the purpose of online classes," the police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.