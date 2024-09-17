Rajasthan Teacher Passes Obscene Comment On Girl, Villagers Thrash Him: Cops

The incident occurred on during a sports event at the school, police said (Representational)

Police have detained the principal of a government school in Rajasthan's Bundi district for allegedly passing lewd comments on a girl, officials said on Tuesday.

The villagers held the principal captive in a room on the school premises and thrashed him, police said.

The accused was identified as Sheoji Lal Meena, principal of a government senior secondary school, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday during a sports event at the school. The girl, a student in class 12th, accused Meena of misbehaving with her and repeatedly passing lewd comments.

Following the girl's accusations, the locals gathered around the premises and held Meena captive in a room in the school. They thrashed him until the police intervened and detained him, SHO at Nainwanpolice station, Mahendra Yadav said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway, Mr Yadav added.

Meanwhile, the District Education Officer, Bundi, Rajendra Vyas said that a departmental inquiry has also been initiated into the matter.

