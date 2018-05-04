3-Year-Old Complained Of Stomach Ache, Mother Found Out She Was Raped

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patiala.

A three-year-old-girl was allegedly raped by her landlord in Punjab's Patiala on Thursday. The girl complained of stomach ache to her mother and when she took her to the hospital, she found out that her daughter was raped."When I returned home, my daughter complained of stomach ache and her condition was deteriorating. When we took her to the hospital, we found out the reason. My son told me that the landlord had taken her with him," the distraught mother said in a statement to the police.

The police reached the spot for investigation and sent a team in search of the accused landlord, but he managed to flee from the scene.

Police Inspector Darshan Singh said that information was received on Thursday night and a case was registered on the statement of the victim's mother.

This case comes amid rising cases of rape against minor in the country.

In a bid to curb such crimes, the Union Cabinet in April approved an amendment in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, putting a stamp on awarding death penalty to the rapists of children below 12 years of age. It also raises the minimum punishment for rape from 7 years to 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment. The minimum punishment for rape of a girl under 16 has been doubled to 20 years.



