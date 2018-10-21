Punjab Chief Minister Seeks Economic Profile Of Amritsar Accident Victims

61 people were killed after a speeding train hit a crowd watching the Ravan effigy burning in Amritsar.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday directed the Amritsar administration to make detailed socio-economic profiles of victims of the Dussehra train accident which killed 61.

At least 61 people were killed Friday evening after a speeding train hit a crowd watching the Ravan effigy burning in Joda Phatak, Amritsar.

The chief minister, who me survivors on Saturday, was particularly moved by tales of two young women who lost their entire family including children and husbands. Captain Singh told Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar that the government needed to do more than just giving Rs 5 lakhs to the families.

On Sunday, while reviewing the situation in the aftermath of the train tragedy, the Punjab chief minister directed the district officials to prepare detailed socio-economic profiles of the victims. He also ordered ration, clothing and medical provisions for the families.

Captain Singh reviewed the relief and rehabilitation work with the Crisis Management Group of ministers headed by state Health Minister Brahm Mohindra, and directed them to take immediate steps for early disbursement of the compensation.

The Crisis Management Group was set up by the state government on Friday, immediately after the disaster struck.