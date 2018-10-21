10-Month-Old Baby Found Near Amritsar Train Tracks, Parents Untraceable

Amritsar train tragedy: Baby will be sent to an adoption centre if no one comes to take him

A ten-month-old baby boy was found near the train tracks in Amritsar, where 59 people watching Dussehra festivities were killed on October 19. The police have not yet been able to locate the baby's parents. The baby was rescued by the police four hours after the accident.

The police have said, if anyone identifies the baby, the person can call on 0183 2220205 and get in touch with them.

The baby has suffered minor injuries on his forehead and is currently being treated at the Guru Nanak Hospital in Amritsar. The police have told NDTV that if they are unable to locate the parents, the baby will be sent to an adoption centre.

As many as 20 missing persons complaints have been registered in various police stations across Amritsar, after the horrific train accident. Many panic-stricken family members of people, who had gone to watch the Ravan burning on the Dussehra night, have been frantically searching from one hospital to another for missing relatives.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed his senior officials to find out the backgrounds of the families, who have been affected in the train accident, and plan specific rehabilitation measures. He has also directed that compensation money be given at the earliest to the victims' families.

Meanwhile angry residents protested against the Punjab government and the Railways in the Joda Phatak area, where the accident took place. Protests turned violent on Sunday, leaving a few policemen injured.

Residents threw stone at policemen when they tried to remove them from the railway tracks. The protesters were demanding action against the organisers of the Dusshera event near Joda Phatak, where a speeding train crushed revelers who had gathered to see the burning of the Ravan effigy.