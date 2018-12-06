Clean Chit To Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife In Amritsar Train Accident Probe

Navjot Kaur Sidhu was the chief guest of the Dussehra event where the accident took place (File)

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur has been given a clean chit in a Punjab government-appointed magisterial probe into the Amritsar train tragedy on Dusshera evening in which 60 people died, sources said on Thursday.

The probe, conducted by Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner B. Purushartha, has indicted Saurabh Madan Mithoo, the son of Congress councillor in Amritsar and a close political aide of the Sidhu couple, and officials of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation, local administration, the police and railway authorities for lapses that led to the tragedy.

The officials have been blamed for giving permissions without ensuring safety while railway officials have been blamed for allowing the speeding train to move on the tracks crowded with people.

The report has been sent to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for further action.

Over 60 people were injured in the tragedy when a diesel multiple unit (DMU) train mowed them down on a railway track near Joda Phatak in Amritsar on October 19. The crowd was watching a Ravana effigy burn.

A separate inquiry into the train tragedy conducted by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety had blamed "negligence" of the people, who were standing on the railway track, for the incident.

Mithoo was the main organiser of the Dusshera event while Navjot Kaur was the chief guest.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Virsa Singh Valtoha said on Thursday that they had predicted earlier that the Sidhu couple would get a clean chit in the magisterial probe.

The probe commissioner submitted his 300-page report to the Punjab Home Department on November 21. Over 150 people were examined during the probe.

Mr Sidhu and his wife were both summoned by the one-man probe commission. However, Mr Sidhu, who was present in Amritsar on November 2 when he was summoned, failed to turn up and said he was not in Punjab from October 16 to 20 and could not give any "inputs".

Opposition leaders and locals alleged that Navjot Kaur, a former legislator, fled the scene after the accident.

