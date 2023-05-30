''Fulfilling My Wife's Desire'': Navjot Sidhu Shares Pics Of His Rishikesh Trip With Family

He went on a trip to Rishikesh on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

Congress leader and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu recently visited Rishikesh with his family on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra. Taking to Twitter, he dropped four pictures featuring his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, daughter, Rabia Sidhu, and son, Karan Sidhu.

In one of the pictures, Mr. Sidhu was seen taking a dip in the Ganges along with his family while in another, the family was seen posing for a photo in a restaurant.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, ''Fulfilling my wife's cherished desire……a dip in the holy Ganges on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra at Rishikesh !!''

See the pictures here:

Fulfilling my wife's cherished desire……a dip in the holy Ganges on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra at Rishikesh !!



हर-हर गंगे, नमामि गंगे 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yFclXWTufS — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 30, 2023

Twitter users loved the pictures and dropped heartfelt comments. One user wrote, ''God Bless her. Ganga in Rishikesh will heal the pain.''

Another commented, ''Enjoy! Rishikesh is a divine place.'' A third said, ''Sidhu saab May almighty bless you and your family with health n happiness.''

Notably, in March this year, Mr. Sidhu's wife, Navjot Kaur, was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer. She had shared the news of her diagnosis on her Twitter handle on the day of her surgery and also wrote an emotional note for her husband who was then serving a jail sentence. A few weeks back, she shared another update and posted a video after her first chemotherapy.

"First chemotherapy, divine healing experience with meditation. It's most important to stay connected with the supreme universal consciousness so that your life journey becomes amazing. Surrender. It's important to experience pain to understand happiness and joy in life. LOVE ALL," she wrote.

On April 2, 2023, the Congress leader was released from Patiala Central jail after a 10-month prison term. The 59-year-old was serving his sentence in a road-rage incident in which a 65-year-old man, Gurnam Singh, was killed 34 years ago. Ahead of his release, his wife shared an emotional tweet, saying her husband's love for Punjab had driven him beyond the realm of any attachment.

The court sentenced Mr. Sidhu in May 2022, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of the law.