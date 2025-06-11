Assam Woman, Who Went Missing In Rishikesh, Found Dead Near River

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A 26-year-old woman from Assam, Roshmita Hojoi, was found dead near a river in Rishikesh.

She went missing on June 5.

Roshmita had informed her family she would return to Assam by train, raising concerns. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

A 26-year-old woman from Assam was found dead near a river in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Tuesday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of drowning, officials said. The woman, identified as Roshmita Hojoi, had visited Rishikesh with her friends when she went missing on June 5.

According to officials, the woman was to travel to Delhi to appear for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination. She had even told her family about her travel plans. However, in a concerning phone call on June 5, the woman told her mother on a call that she was returning to Assam by train - which raised suspicion.

As she was unreachable, Roshmita's family approached the police, following which they launched a search operation.

Five days later, the police found her body on the banks of a river in Pauri Garhwal district.

A former engineering student from Haryana, Rosmita had recently been preparing for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) exams in Guwahati. She was a resident of Hojai village in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

Preliminary investigation led to the police detaining two people - Hemant Sharma from Delhi and Pankaj Kokar from Haryana. However, it is not yet known how they are linked to the case.

Officials have sent Roshmita's body for an autopsy and are probing the cause of her death, officials said.