Navjot Sidhu's Wife Shares Emotional Post A Day Before Congress Leader's Release From Jail

Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer.

Top Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail on Saturday, a tweet from his official account said. The 59-year-old was serving one year in a road-rage incident in which a man was killed 34 years ago.

Following the latest development, the Congress leader's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who is battling cancer, shared an emotional tweet, saying that she "asked for death" from God to "teach Sidhu a lesson". In her post, she stated that her husband's love for Punjab had driven him beyond the realm of any attachment.

"Affirmations are true: made by a sound mind or out of your senses. Navjot's love for Punjab had driven him beyond the realm of any attachment. In a fit of anger,to teach him a lesson I asked for death. God's grace was waiting but with a rider," Navjot Kaur said.

2/2 I will give you what you have asked for but not against the will of Supreme Consciousness. So HE left me in between. Each person's destiny and journey is different. We have no right to question it. The only person who needs correction is our own self. HIS WORLD: HIS LAWS. — DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) March 31, 2023

"I will give you what you have asked for but not against the will of Supreme Consciousness. So HE left me in between. Each person's destiny and journey is different. We have no right to question it. The only person who needs correction is our own self. HIS WORLD: HIS LAWS," she added.

Notably, earlier this month, Mr Sidhu's wife revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer. "Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again.Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG.Sorry can't wait for you because it's stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it's GODS plan: PERFECT," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu is lodged in the Patiala Central jail since May 2022 after being convicted by the Supreme Court in a 1988 case. The court sentenced the politician saying that any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of the law.

The court judgement was on a petition by the family of the man who died after a brawl with Mr Sidhu and his friend 34 years ago. The family had asked for a harsher sentence and a review of a 2018 order from the Supreme Court acquitting him of murder.