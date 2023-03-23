Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife Diagnosed With Cancer, Writes Heartfelt Note To Him

Sidhu is lodged in the Patiala Central jail since May 2022 (Getty Image)

Politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur has been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer. She shared the news of her diagnosis on her Twitter handle and wrote, "He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad."

In a follow-up tweet, she added, "Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again.Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG.Sorry can't wait for you because it's stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it's GODS plan: PERFECT."

He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed.Forgive all those involved.Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away,asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad.1/2 — DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) March 22, 2023

Reacting to the tweet, Congress Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote, "I'm sorry that you have to undergo surgery. Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery. Waheguru Mehar Karan."

Sidhu is lodged in the Patiala Central jail since May 2022 after being convicted by the Supreme Court in a 34-year-old case.

The court sentenced Sidhu in May 2022, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

A 65-year-old man, Gurnam Singh, died in the incident.

