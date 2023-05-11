'Divine Healing Experience With Meditation': Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife Undergoes First Chemotherapy

Politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's with wife Navjot Kaur.

Politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer in March this year. She had shared the news of her diagnosis on her Twitter handle on the day of her surgery. Now, after a few weeks, the former Member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly shared an update on her condition. She took to social media to post a video after her first chemotherapy.

In the video, Dr Kaur is seen resting on her bed while IV is being administered to her and divine music is playing on her phone. A nurse is also standing next to her.

"First chemotherapy, divine healing experience with meditation. It's most important to stay connected with the supreme universal consciousness so that your life journey becomes amazing. Surrender . It's important to experience pain to understand happiness and joy in life. LOVE ALL," she wrote along with the video.

First chemotherapy,divine healing experience with meditation. It's most important to stay connected with the supreme universal consciousness so that your life journey becomes amazing. Surrender . It's important to experience pain to understand happiness and joy in life. LOVE ALL pic.twitter.com/D9s8cei3St — DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) May 10, 2023

Since being shared on the microblogging site, many people wished the politician strength and luck.

"Wishing you speedy recovery," said a user.

Another one added, "Get well soon . God Bless."

"Wish you speedy and complete recovery.. easier said than done..but I see ur strength and will to heal..so u shall..," remarked a user.

Meanwhile, her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu, was released last month after being lodged in the Patiala Central jail since May 2022 after being convicted by the Supreme Court in a 1988 case. Ahead of his release, the Congress leader's wife shared an emotional tweet, saying her husband's love for Punjab had driven him beyond the realm of any attachment.