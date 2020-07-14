Pregnant Woman Beaten To Death Over Dowry In UP, Case Filed: Police

The victim got married in August last year and was six months pregnant (Representational)

Six people were charged after a pregnant woman, who was allegedly beaten for dowry by her in-laws, died at a hospital, police said on Monday.

The victim, Suvi, had got married in August last year and was six months pregnant, they said.

According to her brother, she was being harassed for a car in dowry by her husband Chand and his family members.

Suvi's parents are residents of Ghaziabad and her husband's house is in Bulandshahr's Kakod town, police said.

On Friday, Suvi was allegedly thrashed by her in-laws and later she was admitted to a hospital here as her condition deteriorated, they said.

When Suvi's parents reached the hospital, her in-laws allegedly misbehaved with them and on Saturday night she died, police said.

A case has been registered against six people, including Suvi's husband, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.