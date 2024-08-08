Odisha Man Kills Wife In Fit Of Rage, Surrenders At Police Station

The accused has been arrested, said police (Representational)

A 52-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over a family dispute in Odisha's Jajpur district and later surrendered himself at a police station, an official said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Abhimanyu Sahoo of Narayanpur village while the victim is Sabita Sahoo (47).

As per reports, Abhimanyu, an electrician by profession was married to Sabita for around 25 years and they had a turbulent relationship for the last several years as they had no issue.

The couple used to fight with each other over not being blessed with a child blaming each other for the cause.

Sabita picked up an argument with Abhimanyu over a minor domestic issue when the latter returned home from work on Wednesday afternoon. Soon the argument between the couple turned into a violent quarrel.

In a fit of rage, Abhimanyu stabbed his wife bleeding her profusely. After committing the crime Abhimanyu fled from the village and finally surrendered himself to the local police on Wednesday night.

Abhimanyu's mother who was out of home when the incident happened found her daughter-in-law lying in a pool of blood on the floor of the house when she reached home. She then raised an alarm following which neighbours rushed Sabita to Mangalpur Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Jajpur SDPO Satyabrata Lenka said that Abhimanyu has been arrested, while arrangements are being made for Sabita's postmortem examination.

