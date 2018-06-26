Nepalese Woman Allegedly Raped By 2 Sevadars In Uttar Pradesh Gurudwara

Police have taken the two 'sevadars' into custody (Representational)

A 30-year old Nepalese woman was allegedly raped in a gurudwara complex in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh by two 'sevadars' (volunteers), the police said today.

The woman was on her way to Uttarakhand along with her two children and had taken shelter in the gurudwara near Longapur jungles on Sunday night after failing to arrange transport for her journey from there, senior police officer Subhash Chandra Shakya said.

According to the FIR lodged by the woman yesterday, 'sevadars' Amrik Singh (55) and Gagandeep (30) raped her, he said.

The men have been taken into custody for questioning and the woman sent for medical examination.