Cousins Die By Suicide In UP After Families Oppose Their Relationship

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem (File)

A man and his cousin died by suicide allegedly after their families opposed their relationship, police here said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday in the Astoli village.

Kuldeep (20) was allegedly in a relationship with his 18-year-old cousin. When their families found out, they opposed their affair. Following this, Kuldeep got married a few months ago and the woman was supposed to get married on July 9, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

On Friday, when the woman's family member went to collect hay for their cattle in a hut built near their house, they found her and Kuldeep hanging and informed the police, Mr Awasthi said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added.

